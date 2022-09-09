Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation, Invited partner

Brentwood, TN (September 8, 2022) – The Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation and Invited have launched a month-long fundraising campaign with club’s across the country to help make golf more accessible for kids from all backgrounds and socio-economic status.

Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation’s introductory golf programming exposes youth ages 4-9 to the game of golf through community organizations such as the Boys & Girls Clubs, YMCA’s, and other programming for underserved youth. The game-based curriculum and age-appropriate equipment provided allows staff to essentially transform unconventional spaces—including gyms and any green space—into a fun, golf learning center.

“Our focus is to remove issues of accessibility, cost, and exclusivity by creating a new pathway for kids to learn the game away from the golf course,” said Kelly McCammon, Founder, and CEO. “The September campaign with Invited will help raise the additional funding needed to advance Payne’s vision to give families and kids greater access to golf.”

To support the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation on their quest to give more kids the opportunity to experience golf for the first time, visit www.paynestewart.org/donate.

About the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation

The Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation is an approved 501(c)3 which supports American families who cannot afford youth sports. Payne Stewart was a man of character, and his Legacy of Charity and sportsmanship lives on through the work of the foundation and the PGA TOUR’s Payne Stewart Award, which was recently given to PGA Champions Tour player Billy Andrade. For more information about the Payne Stewart Kids Golf Foundation, visit www.paynestewart.org.

About Invited (formerly Club Corp)

Founded in 1957 as ClubCorp, Invited has a global portfolio of 200 golf and country, city, and stadium clubs, with a total membership of 430,000 people. Invited’s corporate commitment provides a heavy emphasis on giving back to the community and welcoming people from all walks of life. This inclusive philosophy has made it the largest owner and operator of private golf clubs in the US

