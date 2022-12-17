Payne named Man of the Year finalist

December 16—NAPPANEE — NorthWood senior JJ Payne recently added a nice accolade to his resume.

The three-sport athlete was named a top five finalist for the Indianapolis Colts High School Man of the Year Award for his performance both on and off the football field.

Cory Robinson from Seymour High School was selected as the winner. He and Payne were joined by Reid Messer from North Decatur, Hayden Nelson from Mississinewa and Caleb Elliott from Delta as the other finalists.

“For me, it’s definitely a pretty big honor,” Payne said. “I just would like to thank my teammates and my coaches for pouring into me these past four years. I just really want other people to see my character and who God is and Jesus is through me. Really, my whole mission is to let other people know and understand that other people matter and it’s not about me, but it’s about what I can do for other people.

“I don’t really think this is an award to show how cool I am, but rather show that people will see what you do. If you do the right things, good things will happen.”

Per the award’s website, “The sport of football inspires values ​​of character, leadership and teamwork. Each season, the Colts High School Man of the Year program will recognize Indiana high school football players who exemplify these values ​​on and off the field.”

Payne was initially named a finalist for the award in November, but the top-five designation didn’t come until Wednesday via Twitter. The drama in a Winner being announced was short-lived, as an hour after the Finalists were announced, Robinson was selected as the winner.

NorthWood Assistant Coach Brad Stutzman was the one who spearheaded nominating Payne. Stutzman is the co-defensive coordinator for the Panthers and works directly with the safeties and cornerbacks, which is where Payne played on defense.

Payne was also a top receiving target for NorthWood this season. Overall, Payne had 480 receiving yards and six touchdowns on offense and 57 tackles and three interceptions on defense.

“(Payne) is an outstanding young man and we felt he was qualified for this,” Stutzman said. “… He’s a four-year letterwinner, two-year captain, mental attitude award, Offensive player of the year, all-NLC, all-state academically. All of that helps him in this process for Man of the Year.”

The senior gave a lot of credit to Stutzman for helping him through the process of being nominated for the award.

“Coach Stutzman kind of did the whole process for me,” Payne said. “I don’t think I had to touch a paper at all, so I’m really grateful that he kind of did that whole process for me.”

Payne’s leadership skills as a Captain were on full display late in the season, as the Panthers dealt with some off-the-field adversity during the postseason. NorthWood would ultimately lose in the Sectional Championship game after winning 11 in a row to start the season.

“It was really important because, when things go bad, everyone’s always going to look to someone,” said Payne of being a leader. “As players, a lot of us looked to our coaches. But even the Younger players, they looked to the older guys who are more experienced and have been there longer. So, my biggest thing was trying to be there for them because of everything that had happened.”

While the on-the-field impact is important for the Man of the Year award, the off-the-field components are equally vital. In the classroom, Payne ranks 45th in his class and currently has a 3.79 GPA. He also takes plenty of dual-credit courses that are preparing him for college.

Payne is also part of a new initiative at Wa-Nee Schools called “Panther Pals.” Each week, Payne and the other high school kids in the program visit students at the elementary school, interacting with them and having lunch as well.

Payne is also a member of the National Honors Society and does charitable work through his church.

“I don’t know how this kid has time to play three sports,” joked Stutzman, referencing how Payne plays basketball and track for NorthWood as well.

As for the future, Payne is still undecided on if he wants to play sports in college.

“I have kind of looked into the recruiting and college ball,” Payne said. “I’m not sure if I do want to play yet, but I’m still looking around. I haven’t really come to a decision if I’m going to play for sure or not, but the door is still open. I’m still open to a lot of things.”

Austin Hough can be reached at [email protected] or at 574-538-2360. Follow him on Twitter at @AustinHoughTGN.