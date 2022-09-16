Paxton Park District to host Halloween Parade

PAXTON – The Paxton Park Board held a discussion regarding a Halloween Parade for the fall of 2022 at Tuesday’s meeting.

Paxton Park District Recreation Director Cody Evans explained that he discussed the Parade with the Paxton chief of police, who is supportive of a parade. The Parade has not taken place since 2019.

The Parade would take place at 4 pm on Oct. 31, 2022.

There was discussion about continuing the Breakfast with Santa. Commissioner Jake Pietkiewicz moved to hold the Breakfast with Santa on Dec. 3, 2022.

Quinlan Sworn in as board member

Matt Quinlan assumed his position as a member of the Paxton Park Board at Tuesday’s meeting.

Park Board Attorney Marc Miller administered the oath of office to Quinlan, who will serve as the Recreation committee chair.

Pool nets loss of $3,915.40

Income and expenses for the pool were discussed during the meeting. As of Sept. 13, income totaled at $57,517.56 and expenses totaled at $61,432.96 for a net loss of $3,915.40.

According to Paxton Park District Recreation Director Cody Evans, there may be more bills next month as supplies and payrolls are wrapped up.

The end of the season pool incident remains at the State’s Attorney’s office. There will be a phone meeting on Nov. 3.

Other business

Also at Tuesday’s meeting:

— The dance has a new instructor and 30 spots filled from pre-kindergarten to second grade. There is one person so far on the waiting list. So far, third grade only has about six girls registered to date, Evans reported during his director’s report.

— Evans also noted that the park district will have gym space via the Paxton-Buckley-Loda school district for the volleyball program. Kara Harrison will be paid an hourly rate for running the program and getting some assistance from the high school kids. The district should have about 14 sessions starting at third grade.

— Park district flag football will be on Sunday afternoons. The park district hopes to finish one night under the lights at the Zimmerman Field.

— The board discussed, voted, and approved opening an additional checking account for the Predators travel baseball/softball team with costs to be covered by the program with a second by Commissioner Quinlan. The board discussed, voted, and approved to purchase equipment for the Predators travel baseball/softball team at a cost not to exceed $3,000.

— The 2022 Annual Financial Report was reviewed and passed by the board.

— The Commissioners discussed a bond for capital improvements. Miller will talk to bond counsel. There was also discussion about including capital expenditures in the next appropriation ordinance.

The Commissioners discussed an operating budget for the current 2022-23 year. There was a motion by Commissioner Craig Kief to approve an operating budget as presented with the removal of the community sale item with a second by Commissioner Pietkiewicz.

– There was a discussion about hiring additional staff for the district. This item was tabled until next month. Director Evans has spoken to an acquaintance in Rantoul to assist with the job description. The board is looking at possibly 20-25 hours part-time for the staff members. This would be an Hourly position and salary to be determined on experience. Director Evans will have a job description next month.

— Commissioners discussed, voted, and approved updating authorized signers for district bank accounts.

— Commissioners tabled making a decision about obtaining a short-term operational loan.

— Commissioners tabled approving a quote for construction to the pool mechanical building.

— Commissioner Kief gave a brief update on possibly having a referendum put on the ballot for a future election. County officials informed him that it is too late to have one for the April 2023 election. However, they are willing to meet with him to give other options in the future. They said they would work on setting something up.

— The board approved Treasurers Report, which included unrestricted funds of $33,485.51, restricted funds of $106,405.40 and construction and development bond funds of $37,062.50.

— The board approved the payment of bills totaling $9,526.16 to be approved from unrestricted account and $2,847 to be approved from the capital/bond account.

— During the Recreation report, it was noted that basketball sign-ups will be coming out soon. The board will also discuss having an adult flag football league at next month’s meeting. Kickball will return in 2023 after some work this fall is completed at Nelson field. A mush ball league will be looked at in the spring as a new program.

— During the buildings and grounds report, it was reported that there is a broken or collapsed tile. A call will be made to get a camera to assess the damaged area. There will also be a discussion on having pipes scoped out during next month’s meeting.

— During the safety and insurance report, it was noted that the park district may potentially switch I-Parks. It will be added to the agenda for next month’s meeting.