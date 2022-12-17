Paxten Aaronson For Chipotle US Soccer Young Male Player Of The Year

After helping to lead the charge for the US Under-20 Men’s Youth National Team at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship, midfielder Paxten Aaronson has been named a finalist for the 2022 Chipotle US Soccer Young Male Player of the Year.

For the second year in a row, fans will have the opportunity to vote on select Player of the Year Awards, with the fan vote comprising 15% of the total vote. Nominees for all Awards are selected by US Soccer’s technical staff. Voting for the Awards starts Thursday, Dec. 15 at 11:00 am ET and closes on Dec. 22 at 11:59 pm ET. The winners will be announced in the weeks that follow.



Let’s take a look at some of Aaronson’s Highlights from 2022:

Awarded the Golden Ball as the best player at this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship in Honduras, leading the USA to its third-straight Confederation title, its first Olympic berth since 2008 and a ticket to the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

Won the Golden Boot at the 2022 Concacaf U-20 Championship with seven goals.

Came up clutch when it mattered most at CU20, bagging a brace in the World Cup-clinching quarterfinal vs. Costa Rica, netting the opener against Honduras in just the third minute before a raucous capacity crowd and adding another two goals in the final against Dominican Republic.

One of four U-20 MYNT players to appear in all 11 of the team’s international matches in 2022.

Led the U-20s in scoring with eight goals, also netting a late equalizer in the USA’s March friendly draw at Argentina.

Made a career-high 24 Appearances for the Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer as the team finished MLS Cup runner-up.

Also netted five goals for Union II in the team’s Inaugural MLS Next Pro campaign.