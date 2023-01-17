Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt becoming an artist under a fake name

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s 19-year-old son Pax Jolie-Pitt is getting in on the art game, Page Six has exclusively learned.

But don’t alert New York Magazine just yet — we hear he isn’t another “nepo baby” relying on his famous family name.

A source tells us the young artist is secretly working under the pseudonym, “Embtto.”

We’re told the pieces use a “digital and mixed media process.” The works have been described to us as “abstract,” and we are assured they are not NFTs.

We’re told this isn’t just a Hobby for Jolie-Pitt and that he is gearing up for a show at a gallery in Tel Aviv, Israel.

It’s unclear how much the works might cost.

Showing under a made-up name is a familiar move for celeb kids. Page Six exclusively reported in 2021 that Madonna and Guy Richie’s son was selling his Banksy-inspired work, which Touched on the “fixation [with] Celebrities and labels,” under the name “Rhedd.”

Jolie-Pitt has tended to stay out of the limelight. In November, he was spotted shopping with Jolie around LA.

He graduated from college in 2021, with a source telling The Sun he chose not to attend the graduation ceremony to avoid paparazzi.

Pax’s siblings include Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and Twins Vivienne and Knox.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 and they have had a long, ongoing split that has involved a bitter custody battle. It has been reported that Pitt and Jolie-Pitt are estranged.

