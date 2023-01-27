Pawleys Island’s paltry $10 golf cart permit fee could get more costly | News

PAWLEYS ISLAND — The permit to motor around the island on a golf cart could more than double if the town council holds firm on a motion passed this week.

That could seem like a deal compared to an original proposal to increase the $10 fee tenfold.

Councilwoman Sarah Zimmerman is Jan. 26 revised her motion to raise the fee to $100, first down to $50 before eventually settling on $25 — the number finally agreed upon and passed in the first of two council votes required for the change to take effect.

Currently, one-year permits are $10. They are available to addresses within two miles of either of the town’s causeways. Proof of a SC Department of Motor Vehicles registration and valid insurance is required.

The idea to raise the fee surfaced during budget discussions, Town Administrator Daniel Newquist said. The town also is transitioning to accepting applications for golf cart permits online.

The town, with a permanent population of 130, has an administrative staff of two people — Newquist and town clerk Daniel O’Hara.

“We definitely want to assist anyone who comes into town hall for some type of business matter,” Newquist said. “It can kind of be disruptive to our staff time for $10 apiece when we have a number of other things that we’re trying to oversee here for the town.”

Pawleys Island issued 667 golf cart permits in 2022. Over 200 went to retailer Pawleys Island Golf, which rents and sells golf carts.

In the same Jan. 26 meeting, Councilman Guerry Green asked to see encouragement in the form of a sign or otherwise for golf cart drivers to be courteous in pulling off to the side of the road to allow cars and trucks to pass.

“You get some golf carts and there are 10 cars behind them,” Green said.

Police Chief Mike Fanning said a flyer asking for courtesy and outlining the island’s rules for golf cart driving could be prudent.