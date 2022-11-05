PAWing It FOREward golf event raises $27,000 | News, Sports, Jobs
Annual tournament raises money for service dogs
Service Paws of Central PA (SPCP) held its sixth annual golf tournament on July 20 at Scotch Valley Country Club. A net profit of $27,000 was reached thanks to the help of many sponsors.
This was a four-person scramble for all skill levels with prizes for each golfer (gift cards donated by almost 300 area businesses), as well as skill contests.
The third-place team was from the UPMC Altoona Foundation, the second from Encompass Health Altoona and the winning team was from DeGol Carpet.
Dan Bradley won the Puppy Putt contest. Courtesy Motor offered a new Ford Edge to the first person to get a hole in one, no one met that challenge, however; a runner-up prize was awarded to Wes Elder who got within three feet of the pin.
$25 gift cards were given to the six skill contest winners: Tony Alvarano, Keith Drass, David DeGol Sr., Wes Elder, Rachelle Hopsicker and Matt Taddy.
The gift basket winners were Tom Smith, Cory Tubo, Randy Fabbri, Marla L. Moon, Steve Dalecki and Frank Wiley.
Tim Balconi won the 50-50 drawing.
Service Paws of Central PA is a local nonprofit organization established to financially assist those in need of a service dog, and/or those who may already have a service dog and need help with extraordinary veterinary expenses.
The Golfers enjoyed a relaxing dinner in the ballroom, where the prizes were distributed. There were short presentations from two service dog handlers, which were sponsored by SPCP. Each of them told how the dogs impacted their families.
PAWing IT FOREward VII will take place July 19, 2023, at Scotch Valley Country Club with a shotgun start at noon.
A complete list of sponsors is on altoonamirror.com.
.