PAWing It FOREward golf event raises $27,000 | News, Sports, Jobs

Annual tournament raises money for service dogs

Service Paws of Central PA (SPCP) held its sixth annual golf tournament on July 20 at Scotch Valley Country Club. A net profit of $27,000 was reached thanks to the help of many sponsors.

This was a four-person scramble for all skill levels with prizes for each golfer (gift cards donated by almost 300 area businesses), as well as skill contests.

The third-place team was from the UPMC Altoona Foundation, the second from Encompass Health Altoona and the winning team was from DeGol Carpet.

Dan Bradley won the Puppy Putt contest. Courtesy Motor offered a new Ford Edge to the first person to get a hole in one, no one met that challenge, however; a runner-up prize was awarded to Wes Elder who got within three feet of the pin.

$25 gift cards were given to the six skill contest winners: Tony Alvarano, Keith Drass, David DeGol Sr., Wes Elder, Rachelle Hopsicker and Matt Taddy.

The gift basket winners were Tom Smith, Cory Tubo, Randy Fabbri, Marla L. Moon, Steve Dalecki and Frank Wiley.

Tim Balconi won the 50-50 drawing.

Service Paws of Central PA is a local nonprofit organization established to financially assist those in need of a service dog, and/or those who may already have a service dog and need help with extraordinary veterinary expenses.

The Golfers enjoyed a relaxing dinner in the ballroom, where the prizes were distributed. There were short presentations from two service dog handlers, which were sponsored by SPCP. Each of them told how the dogs impacted their families.

PAWing IT FOREward VII will take place July 19, 2023, at Scotch Valley Country Club with a shotgun start at noon.

A complete list of sponsors is on altoonamirror.com.

Major sponsors: Bruno & Lena DeGol Family Foundation (check presentation); Sheetz, Inc.; Primanti Bros.; Bolger Brothers, Inc.; Stuckey Ford; 4imprint; The Meadows (dessert); CCSalesPro; Dennis C. Dobbins, DMD; First Leaf Wines; Courtesy Motors; Pepsi-Cola; Blair Candy Co., Inc.

Tee & Teams: AFSCME local 3155, Unionized Employees of the Altoona Water Authority; ARC Federal Credit Union; ARROW Land Solutions; Encompass Health Altoona; Kooman & Associates; S&T Bank; Saleme Insurance; Sylvan Veterinary Hospital; Tom Smith; UPMC Altoona Foundation.

Other Teams: Amy Bergstrom; Bill Engelbret; CNB Bank; Dave McGarvey; Don Straub; ENVISION Laser Centers; Marla L. Moon, OD, FAAO; Morris Houser; Reliance Bank; Texas Hot Dogs 58th Street & Twelfth Avenue; The Underdogs; Valley Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc.; Young, Oakes, Brown, & Co., PC

A special thanks to Barb Cottrill, Scotch Valley event planner and

Steve Gerhart, golf pro.

Please check us out on Facebook and "like" us; we are trying to

reach 1,500 likes by the end of the year. YOU can help.

There are several pictures of the golf tournament to view on the Service Paws of

Central PA Facebook page.