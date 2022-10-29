Pavlovich’s 45-yard field goal the difference in hard-fought South Side win over Rochester

ROCHESTER TWP. — Sometimes, a certain level of ignorance is indeed Bliss – when not knowing the significance one’s actions may have on history is a good thing.

That happened Friday night at Rochester’s Rams Stadium with one second left in the first half. South Side led 7-0 and the Rams had driven to the Rochester 27-yard line. South Side Coach Luke Travelpiece had run the clock down to one second, called a timeout and sent out the field goal team.

As sophomore snapper Slayton Williams lined up over the ball and senior holder Alex Arrigo took his spot at the 35-yard line, Veteran Rochester Coach Gene Matsook called one timeout, then another to “ice” sophomore kicker Mateja Pavlovich – an easy enough thing to do with temperatures in the 40s.

“I knew they just needed me to get the snap back there so I just shook off the pressure and did my part,” said Williams. “This is only my second game doing it but they needed someone to snap the ball so here I am.”

Arrigo, the Lone upperclassman, never moved through the two timeouts, staying on his knees at the spot, looking relaxed.

“Once you start playing the game, you stay warm,” said Arrigo. “That wasn’t an issue and I had confidence in my kicker. I trust him, so I just waited.”

Once the Timeouts were exhausted, Williams got off a clean snap and Arrigo got the ball down. Pavlovich did the rest as the ball sailed through the uprights for what turned out to be the deciding points. Rochester sophomore Antonio Laure had a strong second half, scoring both a touchdown and the two-point conversion to cut the lead to 10-8 but that turned out to be the final score in a key Big Seven Matchup – a game many consider a rivalry but the teams haven’t met recently.

“I just went through the motions during the timeouts,” said Pavlovich, who kicked his first high school field goal a few weeks ago. “I kind of figured they’d try to ice me. I got under it and got it through. I’ve made them in practice since 55 so the distance wasn’t a big deal.

“I’ve heard from my dad (Adam) and Uncle (Sloba) how big these games used to be. My dad would tell me about the Battles with Rochester and Essex Law, so I knew this was a big deal.”

There was a time – about a generation ago – when the most dominant high school football conference in Pennsylvania was the Class A Big Seven. For a period of 15 years (1990-2004), 12 of the 15 WPIAL Champions came from the conference and 11 times the conference reached the PIAA title game, winning six.

Those days of any one conference’s dominance for that long have passed, but this year’s Big Seven will be noticed. South Side, at 9-1, will host a playoff game next week as will conference champ Laurel. Union will be seeded highly and Rochester will deserve better than its 6-4 record will indicate.

“Rochester will be a scary fourth seed for any team to play,” said Travelpiece, after the game and before the seedings were announced. “I hope they’re on the other side of the bracket from us.

“They’re a physically dominant defensive team and we expected as much. We expected a Dogfight and we got it. I’m not surprised it was a two-score game – that’s why we played for a field goal at the end of the first half and you knew it was a big game for them, too, because I’ve never seen two timeouts called in a row like that.”

South Side had scored on its first drive – on a 14-yard run by Brody Almashy – and didn’t score in the second half. Rochester didn’t score in the first three quarters until Laure, who led all Offensive players with 87 yards rushing, scored on a 4-yard run.

The teams combined for nine punts and completed just seven of 26 passes combined. Next week, the defenses will likely test opponents from different conferences as the WPIAL tries to avoid conference opponents in the first round.