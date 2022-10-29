Pavlovich’s 45-yard field goal the difference in hard-fought South Side win over Rochester

South Side's Mateja Pavlovich is surrounded by teammates congratulating him after his 45-yard field goal to end the 2nd quarter against Rochester Friday. This turned out to be the difference in the game as the Rams held on to win on the road, 10-8. [Lucy Schaly/For BCT]

ROCHESTER TWP. — Sometimes, a certain level of ignorance is indeed Bliss – when not knowing the significance one’s actions may have on history is a good thing.

That happened Friday night at Rochester’s Rams Stadium with one second left in the first half. South Side led 7-0 and the Rams had driven to the Rochester 27-yard line. South Side Coach Luke Travelpiece had run the clock down to one second, called a timeout and sent out the field goal team.

As sophomore snapper Slayton Williams lined up over the ball and senior holder Alex Arrigo took his spot at the 35-yard line, Veteran Rochester Coach Gene Matsook called one timeout, then another to “ice” sophomore kicker Mateja Pavlovich – an easy enough thing to do with temperatures in the 40s.

