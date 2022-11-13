Paula de Solminihac: Faena Prize for the Arts 2022 – Announcements

Faena Art is pleased to announce Paula de Solminihac (b. 1974, Chile) as the Winner of the 2022 Faena Prize for the Arts.

Special mention was given to Paloma Bosquê (b. 1982, Brazil).

After reviewing 395 proposals from over 72 countries around the world, Paula de Solminihac was selected as the 2022 Winner by a jury of leading figures from the international art world. Under the coordination of Faena Prize Curator Direlia Lazo, the Jury of the 2022 Faena Prize for the Arts included Cecilia Alemani (Curator of the 59th Venice Biennale); artist Alexandre Arrechea; Caroline Bourgeois (Chief Curator of the Pinault Collection); cultural place-maker Ximena Caminos; Chus Martinez (Director Art Institute at the FHNW Academy of Art and Design, Basel); and José Roca (Artistic Director 23rd Biennale of Sydney).

Paula de Solminihac’s large scale topographic installation -created in Collaboration with architect Vicente Donoso-, invites Endless interaction and play for everyone on the beach, welcoming a diversity of ability-inclusive activities that include touching, playing, resting, watching, listening, and Exploring the installation. At night, when the beach is closed to the public, Morning Glory will become Illuminated and generate a totally different sensory experience than from the day. The installation takes the form of the Beach Morning Glory, a traveling evergreen vine that is nearly omnipresent throughout the beaches of Florida as well as the entire world thanks to its floating, seawater-resistant seeds. Once embedded onto a beach, this plant both prevents sand dunes from moving against strong winds and eventually becomes the humus soil that gives rise to other organisms.

Faena Art founder Alan Faena remarks, “Following five successful Editions in Buenos Aires, we are thrilled to debut the Faena Prize for the Arts in Miami with Paula de Solminihac’s environmentally engaged vision for Faena Beach during this year’s Miami Art Week. Using the very materials of Miami Beach to make up her work, Paula’s proposed installation—and the artist’s largest-scale work to date—physically embodies this vibrant city Faena Art is Deeply committed to, shepherding in the Faena Prize to Miami and creating an active dialogue between Miami’s people and environment.”

De Solminihac will receive the 100,000 USD prize, which includes 25,000 USD for the artist and a budget of up to 75,000 USD towards the production of her Immersive installation at the Faena Beach in Miami Beach.

Faena Art also Awards runner-up Paloma Bosquê with an iteration of her proposal Education by the Stone in the Faena Art Project Room on view in 2023 in recognition of her site-responsive application for this year’s Faena Prize.

The Nominating Committee for this year’s Prize included seven curators and museum directors from international institutions, who anonymously cast their nominations that were then reviewed by the Faena Prize jury along with all open call submissions. This year’s Nominating Committee included Carla Acevedo-Yates (Marilyn and Larry Fields Curator, MCA Chicago); Diana Campbell Betancourt (Artistic Director, Dhaka-based Samdani Art Foundation); Juan Canela (Curator-at-large, MAC Panama and Artistic Director, Zsonamaco, Mexico City); Binna Choi (Director of Casco Art Institute: Working for the Commons, Utrecht, and co-Artistic Director of the 2022 Singapore Biennale); Catalina Lozano (Chief Curator, Artium Museoa, Spain, and co-curator of the Mexican Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2022); Raimundas Malašauskas (Independent Curator); and Maria Elena Ortiz (Curator, The Modern, Fort Worth).

The Miami Edition of the Faena Prize is presented by Bombay Sapphire.