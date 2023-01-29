Paul Pierce offers sage advice for today’s Boston Celtics in their title hunt

“Going into the All-Star break, what do you want to see from the Cs, finishing off strong?” asked Hall of Fame Boston Celtics big man Kevin Garnett of his former Celtics teammate Paul Pierce in a recent clip tweeted by KG from their podcast “Ticket and the Truth.”

“This is something Doc (Rivers) always told us — ‘Don’t get bored with the process,'” replied Pierce, perhaps alluding to recent stumbles by Boston against lesser squads like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic this season. “They’ve got the best record, but you can easily be like ‘We can’t wait for the playoffs.'”

“The process is taking care of the regular season because that’ll carry over to the Playoffs because they know the Ultimate goal is to win a championship.”

“So, that’s just one piece of advice,” Pierce added. “Don’t get bored with practice; come in on days off, get your shots up, get out there and get the teams you’re supposed to beat, go ahead and beat them.”

“Worry about the Playoffs when the Playoffs come, but right now, we have got to take care of business in the regular season. Make sure you get home-court advantage.”

