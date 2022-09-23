Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts

BOSTON, MA – MAY 27: Former NBA Player Paul Pierce before Game Seven of the 2018 NBA Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on May 27, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Paul Pierce doesn’t believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member.

It’s Thursday afternoon, Pierce wrote on Twitter that Udoka’s punishment “should just be a fine” rather than a suspension. The former Celtics great later clarified that he’s “speaking on the Celtics situation.”

Some fans agreed with Pierce and believed that his nickname, “The Truth,” applied.

Others figured the NBA Champion and Pro Basketball Hall of Famer may still have Sway with his longtime organization if he told the Celtics his thoughts.

Perhaps there’s more to the story that would explain the harsh discipline Boston will reportedly enforce on Udoka, who took the team to the NBA Finals last season. There’s also a power dynamic to take into account if he had an undisclosed relationship with a subordinate employee.

Per Worjnarowski, Assistant head Coach Joe Mazzulla would replace Udoka as the interim head coach. The Celtics have yet to make a formal announcement.