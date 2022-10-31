It has been a fairly Unexpected start to the 2022-23 NBA season, with teams expected to do well this year getting off to an Odd start, and popular Trends of doubting the Boston Celtics looking a bit Shaky to start out this season’s standings.

With the Celtics in third place behind an undefeated Milwaukee Bucks and Surprisingly dangerous Cleveland Cavaliers and the 3-4 Philadelphia 76ers, 2-5 Miami Heat, and 1-5 Brooklyn Nets underperforming expectations considerably, there’s already plenty to talk about on how the season has been going after a little more than a weerk of play.

And who better to do so than two beloved former Celtics, Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, on the Showtime Basketball “Ticket and the Truth” segment of the KG Certified” podcast?

Take a look at the clip Embedded above to hear what the duo of Boston greats had to say about the state of the league, the Eastern Conference, and the Celtics’ place in it.

