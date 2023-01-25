Paul McCartney Said Shakespeare Inspired the Final Lyric in ‘The End’

Paul McCartney used his extensive knowledge of literature, specifically William Shakespeare, to help him write the last lyric of The Beatles’ “The End.” They wanted the final lyrics of the song to be poetic. Something memorable had to sign The Beatles off just as Shakespeare’s lines closed out his epic plays.

Paul McCartney in a white jacket in 1968.
Paul McCartney | Tony Evans/Timelapse Library Ltd./Getty Images

The Beatle loves literature because of his English teacher

In The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, Paul speaks about every song he’s ever written. Those songs might not have come as easily or creatively if not for Paul’s literary heroes. In his book, Paul speaks of Dylan Thomas, Oscar Wilde, Allen Ginsberg, French symbolist Writer Alfred Jarry, Eugene O’Neill, and Henrik Ibsen.

