Paul Johnson’s Aurora, Elgin and Naperville girls volleyball rankings and player of the week for Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 – Chicago Tribune

With records through Monday and previous rankings in parentheses.

1. Benet 19-1 (2)

Redwings welcome Thursday visitor to Lisle in Skutt Catholic, winners of seven straight state titles in Nebraska.

2. Metea Valley 17-4 (1)

Camille Morrison, Addison Torain continue to lead offense without injured Florida Recruit Kira Hutson.

3. Naperville North 15-2 (4)

Huskies take down St. Charles North in three sets to win the Hersey Invitational.

4. St. Charles East 10-2 (3)

Saints have won four straight heading into this weekend’s rugged Asics Challenge at Mother McAuley.

5. Genoa-Kingston 22-2 (6)

Alayna Pierce had 12 kills in a win over Oregon on Volley for the Cure night.

6. Oswego East 17-5 (8)

Wolves keep rolling, picking up Championship at Prospect Invitational.

7. Newark 18-4 (7)

The Norsemen bounced back from three straight losses with two Little Ten Conference wins.

8. St. Charles North 16-6 (9)

The North Stars use a fast-paced offense to reach the Finals of the Hersey Invitational.

9. Kaneland 16-4 (NR)

Knights win 10 straight, hope to make noise in Class 3A Playoffs this season.

10. Dundee-Crown 11-5 (10)

After dropping three of four, Chargers bounce back with wins over Cary-Grove and Larkin.

Senior outside hitter Paige Lauterwasser tallied 52 kills as the Naperville North went 5-0 to win the Hersey Invitational.

Paul Johnson is a freelance Reporter for The Beacon-News.