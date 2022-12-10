Paul J. Schupf Art Center to open Dec. 17 with Joy to the Ville

WATERVILLE — Joy to the Ville is set to return Saturday, Dec. 17. The event will be the first in a series to help celebrate the opening of the new Paul J. Schupf Art Center. Waterville Creates, together with the Colby College Museum of Art, Waterville Public Library, Children’s Discovery Museum, and Bixby Chocolate Café, have planned this full day of free, family-friendly holiday activities.

“We are so excited to welcome the community to our new home in the Paul J. Schupf Art Center,” said Waterville Creates President + CEO Shannon Haines in a news release, “Joy to the Ville is a beloved community event and the perfect opportunity to invite people of all ages to explore our new space.”

Developed in partnership with Colby College, the Paul J. Schupf Art Center will serve as the new home of Waterville Creates and the year-round film, visual, and performing arts programming offered through its three divisions, the Maine Film Center, Ticonic Gallery + Studios and the Waterville Opera House. Schupf Arts also will include the Colby College Museum of Art’s Joan Dignam Schmaltz Gallery of Art, featuring year-round exhibitions and programs.

Joy to the Ville festivities will include a variety of free arts activities throughout the new building with the following exhibitions on view all day: Light on Main Street at the Joan Dignam Schmaltz Gallery of Art, Common Threads at Ticonic Gallery, Karina Steele’s site-specific installation in the Maine Film Center lobby, and a display of Spectacular costumes from the Waterville Opera House. Free art lunchboxes, luminary art kits, Rolling art cart activities, and refreshments, including Maine Film Center popcorn and Bixby’s drinking chocolate, will be available all day.

All activities will take place at 93 Main St., unless otherwise noted.

10 am Story Time with the Waterville Public Library.

10 am to 3 pm Cityscape Lanterns: Create glass jar lanterns inspired by the Colby Museum’s Light on Main Street exhibition.

10 am to 3 pm Art in a Box: Create a pop-up drawing of an outdoor space and package it in one of the Colby Museum’s beautiful winter-themed boxes.

10:30 am: Holiday Movie: “The Muppet Christmas Carol.”

11 am to 1 pm: Ticonic Clay Studio: Wheel throwing demonstrations.

11 am to 2 pm: Muppet Green Screen.

11 am: Meet the Makers and Collaborators: Light on Main Street exhibition.

Noon: Ribbon Cutting with the Mid-Maine Chamber of Commerce.

Noon–2 pm: Creating Seasonal Pine Swags with The Robin’s Nest.

Noon–2 pm: Meet the Artists of Common Threads: Colleen Kinsella and Elizabeth Jabar.

Noon–3 pm: Holiday Card Making.

Noon: Joyful Dance with artist + dancemaker Matthew Cumbie (ages 6-12).

Noon–4 pm: 10-Minute Portraits with artist Desiree DuBois.

Noon–4 pm: Oil Painting and Collage demonstration with Ryan Kohler.

1–3 pm: 3D Printing demonstrations.

1–4 pm: Kringleville Visits with Santa (at Head of Falls).

1 p.m.: Holiday Movie: “Miracle on 34th Street.”

1 pm: Meet the Makers and Collaborators: Light on Main Street exhibition.

2 pm: Sgraffito Clay Workshop with clay artist Tim Christensen (ages 12 + up).

3 pm: Joyful Dance with artist + dancemaker Matthew Cumbie (ages 13-adult).

4 pm: Flora + Fauna of Waterville Conversation with artist Tessa Greene O’Brien and Maine Naturalist and WC Education + Outreach Manager Serena Sanborn.

For more information, visit WatervilleCreates.org.

Check out other upcoming area events!

« Previous