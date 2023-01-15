Paul George’s Injury Status For Rockets-Clippers Game

On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Houston Rockets in California.

However, they will be without one of their best players, as Paul George has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: “Paul George (hamstring) ruled out for Sunday.”

