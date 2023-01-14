Paul George’s Injury Status For Nuggets-Clippers Game

It’s Friday night, the Los Angeles Clippers are hosting the Denver Nuggets in Colorado.

However, they will be without one of their best players for the contest, as Paul George has been ruled out due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: “Paul George (hamstring) ruled out for Friday.”

The seven-time NBA All-Star has missed the last three games, so this will be his fourth straight out of the starting lineup.

He is currently averaging 23.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.5 steals per contest in 30 games.

In addition, the former Fresno State star is shooting 45.1% from the field and 38.5% from the three-point range.

The Clippers come into the Matchup as the sixth seed in the Western Conference with a 22-21 record in 43 games.

Recently, they have been cold and are 3-7 in their last ten games.

However, the Clippers have been solid at home, with a 12-9 record in 21 games hosted in Los Angeles, California.

If they can have a healthy season, there is no question that the Talent on their roster is capable of making a deep run in the postseason.

As for the Nuggets, they are tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed in the west.

Through 41 games, they are 28-13, and they are also in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

Over the last ten games, the Nuggets are 8-2, and they are 10-10 in the 20 games they have played on the road away from Denver, Colorado.