Paul George’s Injury Status For Clippers-Nuggets Game

It’s Thursday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will be on the road in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as Paul George is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: “Paul George (hamstring) questionable for Thursday.”

The seven-time NBA All-Star has played in 29 games and has averages of 24.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

He is also shooting 45.7% from the field and 38.9% from the three-point range.

The Clippers come into the night tied with the Sacramento Kings for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

They are 21-18 in 39 games, which has them 5.0 games behind the Nuggets for the first seed.

However, the Clippers are in the middle of a three-game losing streak and 5-5 in their last ten games.

On the road, they are 10-10 in 20 games.

If the Clippers can have a healthy season, they have the talent to compete for the 2023 NBA Championship.

Earlier this season, the Nuggets beat the Clippers 114-104 in Los Angeles (George did not play in the game).

The Nuggets enter Thursday’s Matchup with a 24-13 record in 37 games, which has them tied with the Memphis Grizzlies for the first seed.

They are 7-3 in their last ten games and a very impressive 14-3 in the 17 games they have hosted in Denver, Colorado.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 25.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 9.5 assists per contest in 34 games.