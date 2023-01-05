Paul George’s Injury Status For Clippers-Nuggets Game

It’s Thursday night, the Los Angeles Clippers will be on the road in Colorado to face off with the Denver Nuggets.

However, they could be without one of their best players, as Paul George is listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury.

Underdog NBA: “Paul George (hamstring) questionable for Thursday.”

