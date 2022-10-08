Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard

The NBA has gotten several stars together for an exciting pre-season commercial. The preview that was posted on Twitter includes appearances from Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Joel Embiid, and DeMar DeRozan.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button