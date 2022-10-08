Paul George Stars in NBA Commercial With Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, and Damian Lillard

The NBA has gotten several stars together for an exciting pre-season commercial. The preview that was posted on Twitter includes appearances from Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Damian Lillard, Tyler Herro, Joel Embiid, and DeMar DeRozan.

This NBA season projects to be incredibly exciting, with several different teams hoping to win it all. The star power is incredibly strong across the league, and much of that was featured in this commercial.

For Paul George and the LA Clippers, they are hoping to finally get over the hump with a squad that rivals anyone in the league. Their depth is their calling card, and it will be relied on heavily throughout the season.

Having come within two games of an NBA Championship last season, Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are looking to build off that momentum with another big year. Battling with other Eastern Conference foes Featured in this commercial like Joel Embiid, Tyler Herro, and DeMar DeRzoan, Boston will have their work cut out for them again.

Also starring in this commercial, Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is looking to bounce back from a season derailed by injuries last year, and lead his team to a playoff spot. The NBA is stacked from top to bottom this year, and the league’s latest commercial features many of the game’s top stars.

