Paul George Calls Kawhi Leonard ‘Best Two-Way Player’ in Basketball

The LA Clippers are led by two of the best two-way players in basketball, but according to Paul George, Kawhi Leonard is the best two-way player in basketball. When asked about the looming return of his star teammate, George gave a long answer that ended with his excitement to play with “the best two-way player in the game.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button