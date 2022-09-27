Paul George Calls Golden State Warriors Best Team in NBA

Many people have written off the Golden State Warriors going into the 2022-23 NBA season, but there’s one specific high-profile person who hasn’t – Paul George.

During the Clippers’ media day, Paul George gave high praise to the defending champions, calling them the best team in the NBA.

There seems to be a healthy competitive nature between both the LA Clippers and Golden State Warriors this season. Both teams seem to know that the other will be their biggest competitor, and know that the likely path to the NBA Championship involves running through each other. About three months ago, Draymond Green just called the LA Clippers a “real threat” in the Western Conference.

