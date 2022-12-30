Paul George Blasts Refs After Clippers vs. Celtics Game

The LA Clippers lost a close game to the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, and while there isn’t much shame in losing to the NBA’s best team on the road, this is one the Clippers could have gotten.

In the fourth quarter, Paul George was called for a change on what looked to be a clear flop by both Marcus Smart and Jaylen Brown. The Clippers challenged the play, but the official ruling was upheld after the officiating crew determined George committed an Offensive foul on the play.

