Paul Finebaum tabs Georgia, Alabama as 2023 frontrunners

Georgia is just 60 minutes from its second-straight national championship, but the questions surrounding 2023 will loom for the next seven months until football returns. The SEC was a big winner during the Early Signing Period, reeling in four of the top-10 classes in the country. Alabama (No. 1), Georgia (No. 2), LSU (No. 7) and Tennessee (No. 9) shone. Paul Finebaum expects the recruiting winners to be big Victors on the gridiron next fall in the SEC.

“I’m going to Georgia and Alabama,” Finebaum said McElroy and Cubelic In The Morning when asked who wins each SEC division. “And the Winner of the SEC next year is Alabama.”

Georgia winning the SEC East in 2023 would come to no one’s surprise after its dominance the last few seasons. Georgia has asserted itself as college football’s premier program and the “dynasty” conversations will start in earnest if the Dawgs take care of TCU in Monday’s national championship game.

Georgia’s vicious defense could be special next season with Malki Starks, Mikel Williams, Jalen Walker and Marvin Jones Jr. all growing into form after impressive freshman seasons.

“They’re out there because they give us the best chance to win, but some of them are out there due to unforeseen circumstances and injuries,” Georgia Coach Kirby Smart said Tuesday. “We don’t make excuses around here and talk about injuries and these problems, but we’ve had our fair share. And nobody feels sorry for us, and [we] don’t want anybody to. But we have to get those guys ready to play at a higher level.”

But Tennessee is hopeful to give Georgia a run for its money in the SEC East for the second year in a row. Josh Heupel’s high-powered offense should still sizzle next season even without Hendon Hooker in the shotgun. Kentucky Landed one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer Portal in ACC Preseason Player of the Year Devin Leary out of NC State. Florida and South Carolina have a shot to get even better next season early in the Billy Napier-Shane Beamer eras, respectively.

South Carolina just hauled in the No. 16-rated recruiting class.

In November, Beamer said his class is far from a finished product.

“We have a lot of work to do because there are still some positions out there where we aren’t where we need to be right now,” Beamer said. “We have to go full speed ahead to be where we need to be going into next year, and that’s high school recruiting and whatever presents itself in the transfer market as well.”

Finebaum might be high on Nick Saban and Co. in 2023, but the SEC West race could be intense. LSU expects to go from really good to great in Year 2 under Brian Kelly. The Tigers came from behind to steal the SEC West crown from Alabama. LSU is already getting Jayden Daniels back for another season, and if redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier sticks around, the Tigers will have one of the best quarterback rooms. In the country.

“There’s no quarterback controversy. Jayden is the No. 1 quarterback; Garrett will get an opportunity to compete though,” Kelly said. “The most important thing is that when you have two really good quarterbacks, you have to have an open mind. You can’t be close-minded looking at two elite quarterbacks. What we’ve committed to is an open mind and an open process where you can go in and give you an opportunity to continue to grow. That’s gonna allow both of our quarterbacks and Walker [Howard] to continue to grow at LSU.”

The Talent at Ole Miss, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Auburn and Mississippi State cannot be questioned either.