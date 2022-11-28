Paul Finebaum Ranks top 4 teams in college football after Rivalry Week

Paul Finebaum took in all the excitement of Rivalry Week and now the ESPN college football Analyst has updated his top 4 rankings.

The SEC Network host appeared on SportsCenter on Sunday morning and broke down his updated rankings of the best teams in the country.

As you can see below, he had the Georgia Bulldogs in the top spot, as will most analysts this week. Here are his explanations for his rankings:

4. USC Trojans: Southern Cal at No. 4. What do they have to do? They have to win the Championship game Friday night and they’re in. If they lose, I think they’re going to be in trouble, but at the rate Caleb Williams is playing, I don’t think they’re going to lose. So, let’s chalk them in at No. 4.

3. TCU Horned Frogs: “Yes, TCU playing one of its most dominant games of the year offensively and defensively — a complete beat-down. TCU is in great shape to make the Playoff.”

2. Michigan Wolverines: “At No. 2, this one was not easy. I vacillated all night long and finally put Michigan at the No. 2 position, although many would argue they had the most dominant win of the year in college football over Ohio State. Jim Harbaugh looks like he’s going back to the Playoff for the second year in a row.”

1. Georgia Bulldogs: “The Dawgs dogged it in the first half against Georgia Tech. You can expect that they were perhaps looking ahead to the SEC Championship Game against LSU.”

Will this be how the College Football Playoff committee Ranks the top 4 teams on Tuesday? We’ll find out soon enough!