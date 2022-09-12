Paul Finebaum Ranks top 4 college football teams after Week 2

Paul Finebaum joined “SportsCenter” on ESPN on Sunday morning to discuss a wild Week 2 of college football.

As usual, he ranked his top 4 teams in the country following the Week 2 action, and this week, there were some changes.

As you can see below, Finebaum put Georgia in the No. 1 spot, bumping Alabama to No. 2 after the Crimson Tide struggled against Texas on Saturday:

4. Clemson Tigers: “There are about 5 choices for No. 4. I’m going with maybe one of the least likely. Clemson, I think, doesn’t look great, but I still think overall this is a really good team when you factor in the ACC schedule and the fact that there’s not much left for them other than Notre Dame. That’s no longer looking like a juggernaut.”

3. Ohio State Buckeyes: “At No. 3, I put Ohio State. I still think they have a long way to go, but with CJ Stroud, wide receivers and a really improved defense, the Buckeyes I think are going to be roaming the rest of the way.”

2. Alabama Crimson Tide: “Well, Alabama is No. 2. That didn’t take long, did it? Alabama going from No. 1 to No. 2, and they are pretty fortunate to be at No. 2. There’s not a great replacement.”

1. Georgia Bulldogs: “At No. 1, can we all say that Georgia is right back where they left off last season? They’re the No. 1 team in the country and they have been Flawless just giving up a field goal. Stetson Bennett, yes, he is in the Heisman race after wondering why he came back. So, it’s pretty amazing to watch the dogs in the first two weeks.”

Can Alabama climb back to the No. 1 spot? That might be difficult with the way Georgia is playing this year.

Saturday’s game in Austin exposed some flaws the Tide are going to need to fix if they’re going to win the national title like many expected heading into the season.