Paul Finebaum Picks Badgers as possible Cinderella team for 2023

TCU’s Cinderella season had a nightmarish ending in the national Championship game, one that could force fans to take some time to gain perspective on just how special the Horned Frogs’ run was. So which team located outside the Way-Too-Early Top 25s could put together their own Cinderella run in 2023? ESPN Analyst Paul Finebaum had an interesting prediction.

“Considering the Cinderella story, this is very difficult,” Finebaum said on SportsCenter Tuesday. “But if you go outside the top 25, I’m going to land with what I think is one of the best coaches in college football — he just went from Cincinnati to Wisconsin — I’m speaking of Luke Fickell. Yeah, it’s a long shot and they had a terrible season this year — that’s why they changed coaches. But I looked at their schedule and they have — it’s manageable. It’s not easy — they go to Washington State early, but they have Ohio State at home and they don’t have Michigan. And when you can avoid one of the big two in the Big Ten, you have a chance. So, yeah, I’ll go out on a limb and nobody will remember this a year from now. But Wisconsin — an outside shot at crashing the party.”

Fickell has worked to fill some of Wisconsin’s immediate holes since touching down in Madison, with the Badgers’ incoming transfer class ranking just outside the top 25 in 247Sports’ rankings.

That included filling out the Badgers’ quarterback room after the transfer of Graham Mertz. Wisconsin brought in SMU transfer Tanner Mordecaiwho has thrown for 7,152 yards and 72 touchdowns over the last two years.

Adding a pair of former four-star prospects — Nick Evers (Oklahoma) and Brady’s Locke (Mississippi State) — gives Wisconsin two Talented Younger arms behind Mordecai as well.

That’s just one position, but if Wisconsin can find a strong passing game to complement what should be a tough power running game with Braelon Allenand if Fickell is able to do his typical job with the Wisconsin defense, the Badgers could exceed expectations.

Mordecai said on an appearance on 365Sports after announcing his transfer to Wisconsin that he was drawn to the ability to help Wisconsin’s rebuild get off the ground quickly.

“They were really excited about me,” Mordecai said. “They want a guy who could come in, lead the guys, lead the culture, be productive this fall, win a lot of games and go compete for championships.”

Wisconsin went 6-6 during the regular season this year, including a 4-5 mark in the Big Ten. The Badgers’ early struggles saw the school fire Coach Paul Chryst and turn to Jim Leonard as interim coach.

Fickell coached Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, a 24-17 win over Oklahoma State.