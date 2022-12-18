Paul Allen’s radio call of Vikings division-clinching field goal will give you chills (Video)

UCLA’s chances of Landing DJ Uiagalelei in Portal have taken a massive hit by John Buhler

Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was in ecstasy while calling the historic comeback-sealing, division-clinching field goal to beat the Colts.

If ever a football game was made for Paul Allen radio calls, it was Saturday’s Incredible comeback for the Vikings against the Colts.

Minnesota trailed 33-0 at halftime. They had been beaten down early — and the refs certainly didn’t help — but managed to keep the faith in the second half. Methodically, they chipped away at the deficit and forced overtime.

Then kicker Greg Joseph stepped up to kick the game-winner as time expired in the extra period.

Allen’s call of the moment should go down as one of the most chill-inducing of the season for the Vikings.

Paul Allen’s Vikings radio call of game-winning field goal was epic

It’s even better when you get to see Allen’s body language from inside the broadcast booth.

Allen is one of the most entertaining Voices in the business and he proved it with that one. Fans will have his call ringing through their ears all night as they celebrate the most unlikely of wins.

Minnesota gave him and their fans plenty of reasons to meltdown early in the game, but the comeback definitely made up for all the first-half angst. It is the biggest comeback in NFL history.

The win also clinched the NFC North for the Vikings. It’s their first division win since 2017.

The pursuit of the No. 1 seed in the NFC remains alive as well. Minnesota needs help from the Eagles, but a loss would have dimmed that dream while also giving the 49ers a window to take the No. 2 seed out from under the Vikings.

It was certainly more dramatic than anyone would have expected it, but when you get to cap it with an epic call from Paul Allen and a division clinched, the journey is worth it.