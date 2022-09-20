Patty Stewart exhibition bringing vivid colors to Parkersburg Art Center | News, Sports, Jobs





PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Art Center will be hosting an exhibit opening reception from 5-7 pm Friday for Patty Stewart’s show “Out of Bounds.”

Born and raised in West Virginia, Stewart was a faux painter for over 30 years. Then, in the last decade, she expanded her repertoire and became a full-time artist. She is best known for her abstract paintings which are full of vibrant colors.

Her current bodies of work focus on abstracts using brightly hued Acrylic paints applied generously onto canvases with loads of texture and a new series of Whimsical gardens.

“I just dare you to frown when watching Patty’s show,” said Abby Hayhurst, Artistic Director at the PAC. “As one of her paintings is titled, she Dreams in color. This show is just bursting with it.”

Stewart is a juried member of Allied Artists of WV, Tri-State Arts Association and Tamarack: The Best of WV. She has participated in numerous exhibits, and, in 2018, won second place at the Allied Artists of WV Juried Exhibit at the Parkersburg Art Center and judged the 2019 Congressional Arts Competition at the West Virginia Cultural Center.

The PAC 713 Market, the Art Center’s gift shop, will also be celebrating Friday with a Fall Fling refresh. Artists and Crafters who sell work in the shop have been encouraged to bring in new items. On Friday the shop will be open from 10 am-7 pm

The exhibit opening reception on Friday costs $10 to attend but is free to Art Center members and children 12 and under. There is no cost to visit the PAC 713 Market.

The Parkersburg Art Center is located at 725 Market St. and the PAC713 Market is next door at the corner of Market and Eighth streets.