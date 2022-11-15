Throughout the offseason there was plenty of talk about the potential for dominance in the AFC West. With Russell Wilson headed to Denver, Davante Adams to Las Vegas and the already potent passing of Patrick Mahomes (KC) and Justin Herbert (LA), some felt the West could boast four playoff teams.

Turns out the prognosticators picked the wrong division. Obviously there’s a long way to go but the division with four playoff teams currently is the AFC East, with the 6-3 Jets Shocking the league after 10 weeks. Most felt Buffalo (more on them in a bit) and Miami were strong contenders, and the Patriots were coming off a playoff season in 2021, but no one envisioned the Jets being in the postseason picture at this point in the season.

Coach Robert Saleh has instilled some toughness in his Talented young roster and despite some flaws – most notably in quarterback Zach Wilson and his penchant for turning it over – the Jets are playing Meaningful games. Whether that lasts remains to be seen, but it’s been interesting to watch the East turn into the class of the conference.

So, what happened out West? First, few envisioned Wilson’s Broncos career getting off to a Worse start. He at times has appeared to be unwilling to use his legs while at others he has been too focused on the pass rush and failed to find open receivers despite some quality options to choose from. The Broncos offense has been Wretched most of the season, and at 3-6 Denver is on life support.

The same could be said of the Raiders, who have collapsed under the direction of Josh McDaniels. Derek Carr hasn’t looked comfortable in McDaniels’ system, and rather than altering it to fit his Talent the Raiders look lost. Sunday’s latest defeat at the hands of the Colts left Vegas at 2-7 and winning out would likely be McDaniels’ lone path to the playoffs. It’s been a stunning turn of events for a team coming off a playoff berth in 2021.

The Chargers are a disappointing 5-4 as well, but given the vast array of injuries the team has suffered the mediocrity is far more understandable. Justin Herbert has dealt with a painful rib injury all year, and he’s been without his top three wideouts most of the way as well.