Patrons of the Arts Announce Eight Shows at Three Rivers College – Wayne County Journal Banner

Patrons of the Arts recently announced eight upcoming shows to take place at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center at Three Rivers College.

The eclectic series features comedy, song, dance, and even a special Valentine’s Day Dinner and Show. Those interested in sponsoring a show or Purchasing season tickets can contact Edie Dilbeck at 573-840-9688 or [email protected] Individual tickets can be purchased at trcc.edu/tinnin-fine-arts-center (online fee may be charged) and in person at the Three Rivers Student Accounts Office and the Tinnin Center Art Gallery. Tickets will be sold at the door, if any remain. All seats reserved.

To learn more about upcoming performances at the Tinnin Fine Arts Center, visit trcc.edu/tinnin-fine-arts-center.

Tim Lovelace

Date: 7 pm September 23

Price: $15

Funnyman Tim Lovelace pairs his award-winning musical talents with crystal clean humor for a Comedy concert that will entertain the entire family. Tickets are available now. Tim Lovelace is Sponsored by Sides Construction Co.

A Christmas Carol

Date: 2 pm December 4

Price: $15

Celebrate the true Spirit of Christmas with this original production featuring 26 beloved traditional carols woven throughout this classic tale. Tickets go on sale November 7. A Christmas Carol is Sponsored by Kissinger & Kirkman Investment Centre.

Funky Butt Brass Band

Date: 7 pm February 10

Price: $15

These six Talented Musicians take traditional New Orleans brass tunes and sprinkle in their own brand of special St. Louis musical magic, along with some Chicago blues, Memphis soul, southern rock, and St. Louis R&B. Tickets go on sale January 13. Funky Butt Brass Band is Sponsored by Boyt Engineering.

Valentine’s Day Dinner and Show

Date: 7 pm February 14

Price: $60

Join us for a special dinner catered by Tasteful Creations, followed by an entertaining show featuring masterful pianist and Missouri native, Michael Michelson, The Piano Man. Tickets go on sale January 17, only 100 tickets are available. Entertainment for the Valentine’s Day Dinner and Show is Sponsored by Sterling Bank. The Valentine’s Day Dinner and Show is not included in the season pass.

WINGS – Dublin Irish Dance

Date: 7 pm February 21

Price: $15

A brand-new Irish dance production, WINGS features thrilling dance and musical performances by Irish and World Champion Dancers and Ireland’s finest musical and vocal virtuosos. Tickets go on sale January 24. WINGS – Dublin Irish Dance is Sponsored by Dille Pollard Architecture.

The Sicilian Tenors

Date: 7 pm March 23

Price: $15

Three marvelous, operatic Tenors will take you on a romantic journey from Hollywood to Broadway to Italy with a concert of Timeless songs. Tickets go on sale February 23. The Sicilian Tenors are Sponsored by First Midwest Bank.

Choir Jam

Date: 7 pm April 17

Price: $15

Three local church choirs come together for an uplifting, praise-filled performance. Tickets go on sale March 20.

Solitary Man – Tribute to Neil Diamond

Date: 7 pm May 1

Price: $15

Veteran vocalist and tribute artist, David Jericko, along with a band of professional musicians, bring the complete Neil Diamond experience to life by performing his greatest hits. Tickets go on sale April 3. Solitary Man – Tribute to Neil Diamond is Sponsored by Dental Arts Group.

Three Rivers College is committed to contributing to the quality of life in Southeast Missouri with quality, affordable higher education opportunities, and community services that support and encourage the economic, civic, and cultural vitality of the region. For more information about college and workforce programs and upcoming events, visit trcc.edu.