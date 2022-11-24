Patriots vs. Vikings odds, spread, line: 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL picks, predictions by expert who is 52-28

The New England Patriots will continue their stretch of playing three games over 12 days when they hit the road to face the Minnesota Vikings on NFL Thanksgiving Day. Last Sunday, the Patriots (6-4) edged the Jets on Marcus Jones’ 84-yard punt return touchdown with five seconds remaining in the game. One week after facing Minnesota, New England will square off against the AFC-leading Bills on Thursday Night Football. Meanwhile, the Vikings (8-2) are looking to bounce back after suffering their worst home loss since 1963, a 40-3 destruction by Dallas.

Vikings vs. Patriots spread: Minnesota -2.5

Vikings vs. Patriots Over/Under: 42.5 points

Vikings vs. Patriots money line: Minnesota -145, New England +120

MIN: WR Justin Jefferson Ranks second in the league in receiving yards (1,093)

NE: LB Matthew Judon leads the NFL in sacks (13)

Why the Vikings can cover

New England’s defense faces a more accomplished quarterback than it has during its three-game winning streak. Over the last three weeks, the Patriots have faced quarterbacks Zach Wilson (twice) and Sam Ehlinger. Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins ​​is an 11-year veteran who has started in 130 career games and ranks eighth in passing yards (2,461) this season.

In addition, Harrison Smith is a playmaker in the defensive backfield. The 33-year-old safety is tied for third in the NFL this season with four interceptions. His career-best is five interceptions, which he has done three times. See which team to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

The New England pass rush has a strong matchup against Minnesota’s offense. The Patriots rank second in the NFL in sacks (36), behind only the Cowboys (42). Last week, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins ​​was sacked a career-high seven times by Dallas in a 40-3 loss.

In addition, receiver Jakobi Meyers is having the best season of his young career. The 26-year-old has three receiving touchdowns this season, including two in the past four games, which is more than he had coming into the season (two). He is also averaging a career-high 63.6 receiving yards per game. See which team to pick here.

