Patriots vs. Steelers live stream: How to watch Sunday’s Week 2 NFL game via live stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kick off is scheduled for 1:00 pm ET from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

Mac Jones’ sophomore campaign began with a dud as the Patriots fell to the Miami Dolphins 20-7 in Week 1. Jones went 21-of-30 from the pocket for 213 yards and one touchdown, which proved to be New England’s sole touchdown of the afternoon. The turnover battle proved to be the deciding factor as the Patriots lost two fumbles with an interception thrown by Jones. The Dolphins also outgained the Patriots 307-271 in Week 1.

The Steelers picked off Joe Burrow four times and forced one fumble and yet the game still went down to the wire in overtime. Pittsburgh’s 23-20 win over their AFC North Rival proved to be bittersweet, however, as reigning Defensive Player of the Year TJ Watt was unable to finish the game with a pectoral injury. Watt proved to be the same disruptive force as he’s always been throughout Sunday’s win, but the Steelers will look to move forward without Watt for at least six weeks after his injury was deemed not to be season-ending.

The Patriots are set as 1-point favorites, priced at -120 on the Moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Steelers are +100 underdogs, with the total score set at 40.

Patriots vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 1 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Live stream link: CBS, Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages.

Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s Matchup with CBS. However, it will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.