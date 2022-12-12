Patriots vs. Cardinals odds, spread, line: Monday Night Football picks, NFL predictions from advanced model

The Arizona Cardinals will try to keep their slim postseason hopes alive when they battle the New England Patriots in an interconference matchup on Monday Night Football. The Patriots (6-6), who are also trying to work their way back into the NFL playoff picture, are coming off a 24-10 home loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday. The Cardinals (4-8), who can’t afford another loss and need help to reach the NFC playoffs, are coming off a bye following a Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24. New England has won seven of the past eight meetings with Arizona, including two in a row.

Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., is set for 8:15 pm ET. New England is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Patriots vs. Cardinals odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before locking in any Cardinals vs. Patriots Picks or NFL bets, you should check out the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Patriots vs. Cardinals spread: New England -2.5

Patriots vs. Cardinals over/under: 43.5 points

Patriots vs. Cardinals money line: Patriots -135, Cardinals +115

NE: Patriots are 12-2 against the spread in their last 14 games following a double-digit home loss

ARI: Cardinals are 5-2 ATS in their last seven games following a straight-up loss

Featured Game | Arizona Cardinals vs. New England Patriots

Why the Patriots can cover

Quarterback Mac Jones completed 22 of 36 attempts (61.1%) for 195 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions last week. He will be looking for his fifth game in a row with no interceptions. He has had a 100 or better rating in two of the past three games and has a 90.3 rating in seven career starts against NFC opponents. He will look for his third road game in a row in primetime with two or more touchdown passes.

Running back Rhamondre Stevenson led New England with 78 scrimmage yards (54 rushing and 24 receiving) last week. He will look for his fourth game in a row with 75 or more scrimmage yards and six or more receptions. He has played well away from home and has 346 scrimmage yards (115.3 per game) in his past three road games. Stevenson ranks third among running backs this season with a career-high 56 catches. See which team to pick here.

Why the Cardinals can cover

Quarterback Kyler Murray had three touchdowns, including two passing and one rushing, with an interception for an 89.9 rating in the Week 12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. He has 11 career games with two or more touchdown passes and one or more rushing touchdowns, tied for the second-most by a player in his first four seasons all-time. Murray has a 95-plus rating in three of his past four starts. He will be looking for his fourth start in a row with two or more TD passes.

Running back James Conner had a season-high 140 yards from scrimmage, including 120 rushing and 20 receiving, and his first receiving touchdown of the season in Week 12. Conner has 50 or more scrimmage yards in each of his nine games in 2022. He will be looking for his third game in a row on Monday Night Football and his fourth game in a row overall with a TD. For the season, he has rushed for 476 yards on 121 carries (3.9 average). See which team to pick here.

