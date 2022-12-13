Patriots vs Cardinals NFL week 14 injury report: Will DeAndre Hopkins play?

New England Patriots vs. Arizona Cardinals live online

The Arizona Cardinals (4-8) will host the New England Patriots (6-6) at State Farm Stadium on Monday night. Although they are fresh from a bye, some of their players have not recovered enough to see action on Week 14.

Wide receiver Rondale Moore has been ruled out because of a groin injury, as was cornerback Byron Murphy Jr.who hurt his back, and Offensive tackle Rashaad Coward, whose injured chest is still recovering.

Good news for the team, though, is that star wideout DeAndre Hopkins has been declared good to go after missing Thursday practice due to sickness. They participated fully in the team’s Walkthrough on Friday.

Pats to miss Veterans

The New England Patriots will also be shorthanded and will not have the services of three Veteran players. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is still resting because of a concussion and his contributions will be missed, as he is the team’s leading wideout in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns.

Cornerback Jalen Mills will not play due to a groin injury, which also kept him out of the Patriots’ loss to the Buffalo Bills last Thursday.

New England also said Offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn will not playmaking it the third straight game that he will miss.

Running back back Damien Harris is listed as doubtful due to a thigh injury.

Here is the Week 14 injury report for the Patriots vs. Cardinals game.

New England Patriots

OUT

WR Jakobi Meyers, Concussion

CB Jalen Mills, Groin

OL Isaiah Wynn, Foot

DOUBTFUL

RB Damien Harris, Thigh (DNP)

QUESTIONABLE

T Trent Brown, Illness (LP)

T Yodny Cajuste, Calf/Back (LP)

Arizona Cardinals

OUT

OL Rashaad Coward, Chest (DNP)

WR Rondale Moore, Groin (DNP)

CB Byron Murphy Jr., Back (DNP)

DOUBTFUL

QUESTIONABLE