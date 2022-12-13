Patriots Rookie Kevin Harris scores first career touchdown on Monday Night Football

BOSTON — The Patriots were already thin at running back when Rhamondre Stevenson left Monday night’s game against the Cardinals with an ankle injury. That left the Patriots with just a pair of Rookies out of the backfield.

But Kevin Harris made the most of his playing time after Stevenson went down. Entering Monday night’s game, Harris had just four yards off four carries. On his first three carries in place of Stevenson, the sixth-round pick out of South Carolina picked up 32 yards and scored the game’s first touchdown.

Harris made a nice cut off a Kendrick Bourne block and dove in for the final yards of a 14-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. It was Harris’ first touchdown in the NFL, and it gave the Patriots a 7-3 lead at the time.

Harris also drew a facemask penalty on the drive. His touchdown was New England’s first rushing score since Week 9.

He is the first Patriots rookie to score a rushing touchdown on Monday Night Football since Shane Vereen did so back in 2011.

Stevenson did return early in the second quarter, but left again after New England’s Offensive drive ended. With Damien Harris missing his second straight game with a thigh injury, it was nice to see another New England running back make something happen on the ground.