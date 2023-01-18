This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Report: Patriots request to interview Keenan McCardell for OC job Originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots’ search for an Offensive Coordinator has taken them to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Patriots have requested to interview Vikings wide receivers Coach Keenan McCardell for their open OC job, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

McCardell played four seasons (1992 through 1995) for Bill Belichick when he was the head coach of the Cleveland Browns in the 1990s. They both left Cleveland after the 1995 season. McCardell went to the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he played on some very good teams that reached the AFC Championship Game in 1996 and 1999. He finished with 11,373 receiving yards and 63 touchdowns in 209 career games.

McCardell has been a wide receivers coach for more than a decade. He held that job for the Washington Commanders from 2010-11, the University of Maryland from 2014-15, the Jaguars from 2017-20 and the Vikings since 2021.

Bill O’Brien is the “primary target” for the Patriots in their Offensive Coordinator search, according to our Insider Tom E. Curran. But he won’t be the only person in the mix. New England also is interviewing tight ends Coach Nick Caley for the OC job Wednesday, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.