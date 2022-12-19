Patriots’ Playoff Chances Plummet on Absurd Lateral vs. Raiders

NBC’s Steve Kornacki joined Football Night in America on Sunday night ahead of the Commanders-Giants game on Sunday Night Football and called the Patriots his biggest loser of the week.

Entering Sunday, the Patriots had a 42% chance to make the playoffs, according to Kornacki. However, following the absurd lateral play that cost them the game against the Raiders on Sunday, Kornacki pegged the Pats’ chances of making the Playoffs at 22%.

