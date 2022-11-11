Patriots players believe defensive assistant is NFL’s next great coach

New England Patriots Coach Bill Belichick isn’t a guy that hands out coaching jobs easily. He typically prefers to lean on familiarity and built-in trust before stamping a title on someone’s name.

It’s likely the reason why former defensive coordinator Matt Patricia is calling the Offensive plays over a more qualified Offensive Assistant out there (and there are plenty of them). The jury is still out on the Patriots offense, but on the defensive side, there’s a fast-rising future defensive coordinator candidate in the mix.

That person is Patriots defensive line Coach DeMarcus Covington.

The Alabama native is only 33 years old and is already in his sixth season with the Patriots. He cut his teeth as a coaching assistant before working his way through the ranks as an outside linebacker and now defensive line coach.

But Patriots defensive players like Davon Godchaux and Carl Davis believe the sky is the limit for Covington, who is detailed, organized and already a phenomenal teacher.

“The attention to detail that he has, I think he could be a great defensive coordinator,” said Davis, via NESN’s Dakota Randall. “The way he sees the game, he’s been around the game a long time. … I just keep saying the words ‘details, details,’ because that’s so important.”

Godchaux is supremely confident that Covington’s star could shine brighter than even a defensive coordinator role.

“Head coach,” said Godchaux. “He’s so detailed — great head Coach one day.”

Similar things have been said about Patriots inside linebackers Coach Jerod Mayo. So it’s proof that Belichick’s coaching tree is still bearing the right kind of fruit.

The defense appears to be in great hands for years to come. We can only hope there’s the same level of optimism surrounding the offense one day.