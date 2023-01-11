Patriots Plan: Where New England Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

Reluctantly forging Into an unsettled offseason on the heels of missing the NFL Playoffs for the second time in three years, the New England Patriots can take comfort that help is on the way.

To the victors, go the spoils. To the losers, come the better draft picks.

The “reward” for the Pats’ disappointing 8-9 season will be their highest draft pick in more than a decade. In the NFL Draft on April 27 in Kansas City, they will select 14th in the first round. It will be their best – ie worst – position since drafting linebacker Jerod Mayo 10th overall in 2008. Since then they haven’t drafted higher than 15th.

