Patriots Pass Defense Among the NFL’s Best Through Four Weeks

In this play, the Pats ran outside zone away from the tight end (weak) and got several great blocks. First, center David Andrews can put himself through immediately to the second level because both guards (Onwenu and Strange) can handle their blocks one-on-one. Strange reaches and turns out Packers stud DT Kenny Clark to the play side, Trent Brown executes a “slingshot” technique to turn Preston Smith inside, and Andrews blocks the linebacker for Damien Harris to churn out another first-down run.

New England has good running backs, a diverse scheme with a few wrinkles (six OL, LJ Humphrey), and several Offensive linemen are run-blocking at a high level.

The Patriots passing offense needs to find a turnover-free rhythm to keep up with the league’s elite offenses on the scoreboard. But the running game is Rolling in Foxboro.

2. Breaking Down Patriots Rookie QB Bailey Zappe’s Performance

Look, it’s hard to knock the 23-year-old rookie getting thrown into the Mecca of football as the third-string quarterback versus the reigning league MVP. Those circumstances are ridiculous, and nobody would’ve faulted Zappe for completely imploding at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

Instead, the fourth-round pick from Western Kentucky held it together and kept the Patriots in the game. With that said, it was far from a perfect performance, and there’s a lot to improve.