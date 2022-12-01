Patriots, NFL sack-leader Matthew Judon agree to contract restructure

On the morning of a Pivotal Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills, the New England Patriots have agreed with linebacker Matthew Judon on a restructured contract.

Judon has been the team’s best player on the defensive side of the ball with an NFL-best 13 sacks on the season. He has been a serious Offensive game-wrecker for the Patriots and a big reason why the team has overachieved this season, despite undergoing a serious Offensive shake-up.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported the team created $2,214,445 in cap space with the rework. If anything, it gives the Patriots extra wiggle room balancing contracts.

The Patriots restructured the contract of OLB Matthew Judon, creating $2,214,445 in 2022 salary cap space, per source. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 1, 2022

Tight end Jonnu Smith and special-teamer Cody Davis also had their contracts reworked in an effort to give the Patriots more breathing room this season.

Numbers are being crunched behind the scenes while Judon and company prepare for arguably their biggest game of the regular season in Week 13 against the Bills.