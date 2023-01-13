Patriots Legends Call Out ‘Entitled’ Current Roster: ‘The Shield Ain’t College!’

Vince Wilfork may be retired. But the new stars of the NFL are still in his sightline.

The former New England Patriots’ Hall of Famer went off on the latest crop of NFL stars in an interview with NBC Sports Boston this week, claiming that an aura of privilege defines the gridiron stars of the 2020s.

“This new era of football, these kids feel entitled,” Wilfork said on “Early Edition.” “It started in college. You’ve got all this mess going on in college, you’re taken care of as a college player, and then you get to the league, and now all of a sudden you want the same treatment. But you have to realize, the shield, it ain’t college. You have to prove yourself at this level.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button