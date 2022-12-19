Patriots’ last-second blunder, Vikings’ unbelievable comeback & Trevor Lawrence has officially arrived

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Week 15 got off to a weird start in the NFL right away. Saturday’s triple-header started off with the 10-win Minnesota Vikings instantly falling into a 33-0 hole at home against a struggling Indianapolis Colts team. Well they came back and ended up winning 39-36 and the weekend’s games continued to get stranger from there; most notably by the absolutely wild finish in Las Vegas as the Raiders surprised the New England Patriots thanks to a Chandler Jones defensive touchdown on a play in which Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers threw an ill-advised lateral pass as the clock hit double-zeroes.

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab look back at this weekend’s wild slate of games including the aforementioned unbelievable finishes in Minneapolis and Las Vegas, the New York Giants essentially punching their playoff ticket with a win over the division Rival Washington Commanders, Trevor Lawrence looking like the first overall pick in a surprise win over the Dallas Cowboys and the Detroit Lions clawing their way back to .500 thanks to a win over the New York Jets.

0:25 New England Patriots 24, Las Vegas Raiders 30

11:45 New York Giants 20, Washington Commanders 12

15:40 Indianapolis Colts 36, Minnesota Vikings 39

20:40 Miami Dolphins 29, Buffalo Bills 32

23:50 Dallas Cowboys 34, Jacksonville Jaguars 40

30:20 Cincinnati Bengals 34, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23

34:25 Detroit Lions 20, New York Jets 17

41:15 Kansas City Chiefs 30, Houston Texans 24

43:30 Tennessee Titans 14, Los Angeles Chargers 17

46:05 Baltimore Ravens 3, Cleveland Browns 13

47:50 Philadelphia Eagles 25, Chicago Bears 20

50:35 Atlanta Falcons 18, New Orleans Saints 21

51:35 Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Carolina Panthers 16

53:55 Arizona Cardinals 15, Denver Broncos 24

