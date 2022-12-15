Patriots’ Judo fails NFL’s drug test after big Week 14 game

New England Patriots star Mathew Judon took to social media Thursday to voice his displeasure with the NFL’s random drug testing program.

After a 27-13 Monday night win over the Arizona Cardinals that saw the former Pro-Bowler register four tackles, two QB pressures and 1.5 sacks, Judon was apparently selected for a random drug test as part of the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances testing policy .

Judon posted a screenshot of a text from an NFL representative asking him to report for the drug test later today along with his message to the NFL.

“Dear @NFLPA @NFL leave me the F alone please. It’s no way this is random. I take Melatonin to sleep sometimes. The rest is just vibes,” wrote Judon.

The NFL’s official policy on Performing enchanting substances states that 10 players from a team each week during the preseason and regular season will be selected at random by a computer program for a drug test.

Judon is not the first player to call into question the program’s random nature. In October, Eagles wide receiver AJ Brown called out NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected for a random drug test after a three-touchdown, 156-yard performance.

Last season, the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett said he was selected for a random drug test after taking the field sans sleeve.

With four games left to play, Judon has already set a new career high in sacks with 14.5 on the season- tied for the most in the NFL.

The Patriots are currently staying out west in preparation for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

