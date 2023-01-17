Patriots Coaches Have Vendetta Against Mac Jones?

Curran’s column arrived a few days after he made similar remarks during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show,” saying Patricia and Judge might be airing grievances as they face job reassignments — if not firings.

If you followed the Patriots closely this season, especially during the height of “Zappe Fever,” then Curran’s report probably doesn’t come as a surprise

As Bailey Zappe captivated New England while Jones was sidelined due to an ankle injury, there was talk of Patricia and Judge “stacking the deck” for the rookie quarterback, who enjoyed success in a revamped offense that gave Jones problems all season. It was hard to get a read on the chatter, as some of it came from Patriots insiders, with players-turned-talking heads kinda-sorta saying the same thing. There were also some reports that turned out to be totally bogus.

But the claims went something like this: Patricia, the play-caller, and Judge, the quarterback coach, liked how Zappe did he was told without question. That he led the Patriots to a pair of victories only reinforced their preference for Zappe. When Jones returned, Patricia and Judge intentionally called Worse plays in an attempt to make Jones look bad, hopeful that Belichick would make a permanent switch to Zappe.

Such speculation sounded ludicrous at the time — and still does. But if there was any truth to it, Jones’ public, expletive-filled admonitions of Patricia during games surely didn’t help matters.

And now, with Patricia and Judge potentially one-and-done as leaders of the Patriots offense, it’s possible they have an ax to grind with the quarterback whose spotty play contributed to all three becoming punchlines.

As for Belichick, it’s hard to imagine he felt good about Jones’ consistent in-game outbursts. He’s good friends with Judge and Patricia and might’ve viewed Jones’ behavior as insubordinate — which it was at times. Vince Wilfork and Julian Edelman — two players for whom Belichick has great respect — both thought Jones was out of line.

Plus, a report last week indicated Belichick grew angry with Jones during the season after he learned the 24-year-old was going behind his back to seek outside counsel. He also gave a wishy-washy answer last Monday when asked whether Jones is the Patriots’ quarterback of the future.