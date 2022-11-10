Patriots CB Jack Jones earns spot on ESPN’s Top 10 NFL Rookies of 2022 list

The New England Patriots have lost two excellent cornerbacks over the last 13 months in Stephon Gilmore (trade) and JC Jackson (free agency), but those departures haven’t been a significant setback to Bill Belichick’s defense.

One of the primary reasons for that has been the excellent play of rookie cornerback Jack Jones.

The fourth-round draft pick has tallied 24 tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble, five passes defended and a touchdown in nine games. His most memorable play of the season so far was a pick-6 of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers at Lambeau Field in Week 4.

Jones’ impressive performance has been good enough to land him in the top 10 of ESPN’s first NFL Rookie rankings of the season.

The former Arizona State defensive back is No. 7 on the list, one spot ahead of No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson.

“Jones has been a rock star as a nickel cornerback and is the Patriots’ long-term future at the position. When teams target him in coverage, they have minus-11.9 expected points added, which trails just Sauce Gardner among Rookie Corners (NFL Next Gen Stats),” ESPN wrote about Jones.

The Patriots have defended the pass pretty well this season. They rank 12th in passing yards allowed per game, No. 4 in opposing QB rating, No. 1 in opposing QB completion percentage and tied for second in interceptions.

Jones has played a huge part in that success, and the Patriots will need his performance to be even better over the final eight games of the regular season as the team faces a brutally tough schedule.