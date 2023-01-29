Patriot League Men’s Basketball Sunday Recap presented by PenFed Credit Union (1.29.23)

Mountain Hawks extend winning streak to eight games in nationally televised win over Terriers

AT LEHIGH MOUNTAIN HAWKS (12-8, 7-2 PL) 66, BOSTON UNIVERSITY TERRIERS (10-12, 3-6 PL) 55

Stabler Arena/Bethlehem, Pa. Noon (CBSSN)

BOX SCORE

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Sophomore guard Keith Higgins Jr. led four Mountain Hawks in double figures with 19 points to help Lehigh extend its winning streak to eight games with a 66-55 win over Boston University.

*Higgins Jr. connected on 7-of-15 from the floor, in addition to grabbing four boards, helping Lehigh improve to 8-2 in league play.

*Senior guard Evan Taylor and sophomore guard Tyler Whitney-Sidney scored 13 points apiece, while junior guard Jalin Sinclair contributed 10 points and three assists for the Mountain Hawks.

*The Mountain Hawks proved opportunistic, holding a 20-2 edge over the Terriers in points off turnovers.

*Boston University Graduate student forward Fletcher Tynen posted his second double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Tynen helped the Terriers finish with a 36-30 advantage on the glass.

*Graduate student guard Walter Whyte scored a team-high 17 points on 5-of-12 shooting from the field for the Terriers.

RECAPS: BOSTON UNIVERSITY | LEHIGH

