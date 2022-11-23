Patriot League Football 2022 Major Awards and All-League Teams Announced (11.22.22)

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Fordham senior quarterback Tim DeMorat claimed Patriot League Offensive Player of the Year for the third-straight season, and Lafayette fifth-year defensive lineman Malik Hamm received his second defensive player of the year honor when the League announced the 2022 football major Awards and All-League honors is Tuesday.

Lehigh freshman wide receiver Geoffrey Jamiel was selected Patriot League Football Rookie of the Year. Holy Cross head Coach Bob Chesney collected Dick Biddle Coach of the Year for the second straight season, and third time overall, after leading the Crusaders to their fourth-straight League title.

Chesney’s Crusaders placed a League-high 18 student-athletes on the two All-Patriot League teams, including nine on the first-team offense and five on the first-team defense. Fordham followed with 15 All-League selections, including eight on the first team. Georgetown added nine selections, all on the second team. Colgate and Lafayette finished with six apiece, with the Leopards placing five on the first team. Bucknell and Lehigh had four All-League selections apiece, with the Mountain Hawks placing one on the first team. Thirty-four of the 62 student-athletes to make the 2022 All-Patriot League teams are multi-year members.

The seven League football head coaches voted on Patriot League football major Awards and All-League teams. They could not vote for their student-athletes or themselves.

2022 Patriot League Football Offensive Player of the Year

Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Sr., QB, Merritt Island, Fla./Viera

2022 Stats: 301-for-458 passing for 4,561 yards (414.6 ypg), 53 TDs, 8 INTs, 184.1 pass efficiency

*DeMorat is a four-time First-Team All-Patriot League selection and the second three-time League Offensive player of the year in League history, joining Holy Cross’s Dominic Randolph (2007-09).

*He led the Rams to the best total offense (612.1 ypg) and second-best scoring offense (50.2 ppg) in the FCS, helping them finish 9-2 and earn the program’s first postseason bid since 2015.

*The nine-time Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week set single-season League records in passing yards (4,561) and touchdown passes (53), leading the FCS in both categories.

*DeMorat is the Patriot League career leader in touchdowns responsible for (137) and touchdown passes (120), while ranking second in the League in passing yards (13,131), 324 behind Randolph.

2022 Patriot League Football Defensive Player of the Year

Malik Hamm, Lafayette, 5th, DL, Baltimore, Md./City College

2022 Stats: 49 tackles (27 solos), 12.5 TFLs for 93 yards, 8.5 sacks, 4 PDs, 3 FF, 3 BK

*Hamm is a five-time All-Patriot League selection and the third two-time League defensive player of the year, joining Colgate’s Tem Lukabu (2002-03) and Lafayette’s Andy Romans (2007-08).

*The Baltimore native tied for first in the League and 15th in the FCS in sacks per game (0.77) while closing his career fourth in Patriot League history with 32 sacks. He is also second in the League with 12.5 TFLs.

*Hamm is tied for fourth in the FCS in blocked kicks (3) and 12th in forced fumbles per game (0.27).

2022 Patriot League Football Rookie of the Year

Geoffrey Jamiel, Lehigh, First-year, WR, West Yarmouth, Mass./Deerfield Academy

2022 Stats: 53 receptions, 649 receiving yards, 1 TD, 48-yard long

*Jamiel earned Patriot League Rookie of the Year honors twice while finishing sixth in the League with 649 receiving yards.

*His 53 receptions were tied for fifth in the Patriot League this season.

*The West Yarmouth, Mass. native recorded a career-high 91 receiving yards on seven catches in Lehigh’s season-finale at Lafayette.

2022 Patriot League Football Dick Biddle Coach of the Year

Bob Chesney, Holy Cross

*Chesney guided Holy Cross to an 11-0 record, the first undefeated season by a Patriot League team since Colgate in 2003, to clinch their League-record fourth-consecutive Outright title.

*The Crusaders posted a Patriot League-best scoring defense (17.8) and second-place scoring offense (43.0) in League play this season, helping the program to extend its League winning streak to 16 games.

*Holy Cross led the Patriot League and finished third in the FCS in turnover margin (1.18), while the defense allowed 19.9 points per game to rank atop the Patriot League and 13th in the FCS.

2022 All-Patriot League Football by the Numbers

Hamm Becomes First Five-Time All-League Honoree; DeMorat, Greenhagen and Saleh Join the Four-Timers Club

Hamm became the first football student-athlete in Patriot League history to earn All-League honors for the fifth time. Fordham’s DeMorat, Graduate student linebacker Ryan Greenhagen and senior Offensive lineman Phil Saleh earned All-League honors for the fourth time. Hamm and DeMorat are the sixth and seventh student-athletes to earn All-Patriot League First Team honors four times, joining Bucknell’s Alex Pechin, Colgate’s Ryan Vena, Georgetown’s Ahmad Wilson, Holy Cross’s Dave Murphy and Lehigh’s Dom Bragalone.

Thirteen Receive All-League Accolades for the Third Time

Six Crusaders received a spot on the All-Patriot League teams for the third time, including fifth-years Dan Kuznetsov (DL), Derek Ng (PK), Peter Oliver (RB) and Nick Olsofka (OL) along with Seniors Patrick Haughney ( P) and John Smith (DB). Four Rams are three-time All-League honorees, including senior wide receivers Dequece Carter, Fotis Kokosioulis, MJ Wright and Graduate student running back Trey Sneed. Bucknell senior cornerback Gavin Pringle, Lafayette senior linebacker Marco Olivas and Lehigh senior defensive back TyGee Leach are also three-time All-League selections.

Haskins Earns First-Team Honors at Two Positions

Holy Cross senior cornerback Devin Haskins earned First Team All-Patriot League honors as a defensive back and a special teams non-specialist. They broke the Patriot League single-season record with four blocked punts and finished tied for second in the League with four interceptions.

2022 Patriot League Football Major Awards

Offensive Player of the Year: Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Sr., QB

Defensive Player of the Year: Malik Hamm, Lafayette, 5th., DL

Rookie of the Year: Geoffrey Jamiel, Lehigh, Fr., WR

Dick Biddle Coach of the Year: Bob Chesney, Holy Cross

2022 All-Patriot League Football First Team

First-Team Offense (15)

QB: Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Sr.

QB: Matthew Sluka, Holy Cross, Jr.

RB: Trey Sneed, Fordham, Gr.

RB: Peter Oliver, Holy Cross, 5th

WR: Dequece Carter, Fordham, Sr.

WR: Fotis Kokosioulis, Fordham, Sr.

WR: Jalen Coker, Holy Cross, Jr.

TE: Mason Gilbert, Lafayette, Jr.

OL: Phil Saleh, Fordham, Sr.

OL: CJ Hanson, Holy Cross, Sr.

OL: Luke Newman, Holy Cross, Jr.

OL: Nick Olsofka, Holy Cross, 5th

OL: Eric Schon, Holy Cross, Jr.

PK: Derek Ng, Holy Cross, 5th

RS: Justin Shorter, Holy Cross, So.

First-Team Defense (14)

DL: Jon Coste, Fordham, Sr.

DL: Dan Kuznetsov, Holy Cross, 5th

DL: Malik Hamm, Lafayette, 5th

DL: Damon Washington, Lafayette, Sr.

LB: Liam Anderson, Holy Cross, 5th

LB: James Conway, Fordham, So.

LB: Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Gr.

LB: Marco Olivas, Lafayette, Sr.

DB: Devin Haskins, Holy Cross, Sr.

DB: John Smith, Holy Cross, Sr.

DB: DaRon Gilbert, Lafayette, Sr.

DB: TyGee Leach, Lehigh, Sr.

P: Shelby Pruett, Colgate, So.

Special Teams Non-Specialist: Devin Haskins, Holy Cross, Sr.

2022 All-Patriot League Football Second Team

Second-Team Offense (17) *

QB: Pierce Holley, Georgetown, Sr.

RB: Julius Loughridge, Fordham, So.

RB: Jordan Fuller, Holy Cross, So.

WR: Mekai Felton, Fordham, Jr.

WR: MJ Wright, Fordham, Sr.

WR: Joshua Tomas, Georgetown, Gr.

TE: Sean Morris, Holy Cross, Sr.

OL: Ethan Pitzel, Bucknell, Jr.

OL: Bardhyl Gashi, Colgate, Jr.

OL: Ryan Joyce, Fordham, Sr.

OL: Lucas Portes, Fordham, Sr.

OL: Mac Hollensteiner, Georgetown, Sr.

OL: Talati Polamalu, Georgetown, Sr.

OL: Grady Smith, Holy Cross, 5th

PK: Spencer Biscoe, Colgate, So.

PK: Brandon Peskin, Fordham, So.

RS: Mason Gudger, Georgetown, Fr.

Second-Team Defense (16) *

DL: Coleman Coco, Colgate, Sr.

DL: Ibrahim Kamara, Georgetown, Sr.

DL: Jyaire Stevens, Lafayette, Sr.

DL: Mikhari Sibblis, Lehigh, Sr.

LB: Ben Allen, Bucknell, Sr.

LB: Tyler Flick, Colgate, Sr.

LB: Justin Fonteneaux, Georgetown, Gr.

LB: Mike DeNucci, Lehigh, Jr.

LB: Nate Norris, Lehigh, Sr.

DB: Brent Jackson, Bucknell, Sr.

DB: Gavin Pringle, Bucknell, Sr.

DB: Mikey Jarmolowich, Colgate, Sr.

DB: Stephen Williams II, Fordham, Sr.

DB: Wedner Cadet, Georgetown, Fr.

P: Patrick Haughney, Holy Cross, Sr.

STNS: Brock Biestek, Georgetown, So.

*Additional players selected to the second-team offense and defense due to ties in the voting

