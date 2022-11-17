Patriot League Announces 2022 Volleyball Academic Awards (11.17.22)

BETHLEHEM, Pa — Loyola Maryland senior setter Ashley Dwyer earned the 2022 Patriot League Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, when it was announced by the League office on Thursday. Dwyer is also one of the seven members of the sport’s Academic All-Patriot League team.

Six of the nine Patriot League programs are represented on the academic all-League squad. Loyola placed two student-athletes on the team, while Bucknell, Colgate, Holy Cross, Lafayette and Navy placed one student-athlete on the academic team.

Two of the seven student-athletes selected to the academic all-League Squad were also named to the All-Patriot League teams earlier this week, including five-time Patriot League Libero of the Year – Loyola Graduate student Katie Forsythe (Postgraduate certificate for teaching English Language Learners; 3.981) and Colgate sophomore outside hitter Abby Shadwick (Undeclared; 3.58) who was a member of the All-League first team.

Bucknell junior middle Blocker Valentina Fiegl (Biology/Psychology; 3.85), Holy Cross sophomore right side Gracyn Benck (Biology; 3.66), Lafayette junior middle Blocker Gracie Gibson (Psychology; 3.94) and Navy junior middle Blocker Anna Klemeyer (Computer Science; 3.95 ) all earned academic all-League laurels.

To be eligible for the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award and the Academic All-Patriot League Team, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative grade point average and be a starter or key player within his/her sport. Freshmen or student-athletes in their first academic year at their school are not eligible for the honor.

The Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year for each sport comprises the pool of nominees for the Patriot League Male and Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year Awards given out during the summer.

2022 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Ashley Dwyer, Loyola Maryland, Sr., S, Medina, Ohio/Medina

* Dwyer owns a 3.944 cumulative GPA as a Physics major with an environmental engineering focus at Loyola Maryland.

* The senior setter is a six-time Dean’s List honoree at Loyola and a three-time Patriot League Academic Honor Roll member.

* She is part of the CPaMS Scholars Program and the Haig Scholars Program at Loyola.

* Dwyer recorded 13 double-doubles this season while leading the team in assists per set (9.85).

* Dwyer averaged 2.84 digs per set, which ranked third on the Greyhounds this year.

2022 Volleyball Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ashley Dwyer, Loyola Maryland, Sr., S

2022 Volleyball Academic All-League Team

Valentina Fiegl, Bucknell, Jr., MB

Abby Shadwick, Colgate, So., OH

Gracy Benck, Holy Cross, Sr., RS

Gracie Gibson, Lafayette, Jr., MB

Ashley Dwyer, Loyola Maryland, Sr., S

Katie Forsythe, Loyola Maryland, Gr., L

Anna Klemeyer, Navy, Jr., MB

ABOUT THE PATRIOT LEAGUE

The Patriot League is in its fourth decade of academic and athletic achievement, continually demonstrating that student-athletes can excel at both academics and athletics without sacrificing high standards. The Patriot League’s Athletic success is achieved while its member institutions remain committed to its founding principle of admitting and graduating student-athletes who are academically representative of their class. Participation in athletics at Patriot League institutions is viewed as an important component of a well-rounded education.

