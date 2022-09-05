Patrick Vieira provides verdict on Newcastle United’s disallowed goal vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle United saw a goal disallowed against Crystal Palace after a VAR monitor check.

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira believes referee Michael Salisbury was right to disallow Newcastle United’s opener.

The incident occurred in the 51st minute when Joe Willock collided with goalkeeper Vicente Guiata as Sven Botman’s header was turned home by Tyrick Mitchell.

Salisbury initially awarded the goal before changing his mind when reviewing the incident at the VAR monitor.

Eddie Howe’s side were unable to find a breakthrough and settled for their fourth draw of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

“After looking at the images after the game, I think that was the right decision from the referee,” Vieira said.

Asked if he agreed with Howe’s view that Willock was pushed into Guiata by Mitchell: “Well, not at all.

“I’ve seen the images and I think if there is no Newcastle player, our goalkeeper will get the ball.

“That contact, of course, had a massive impact on the goal. That’s why I believe it was the right decision from the referee.”